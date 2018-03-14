Festive funds are late Christmas present for hospice

Retford Business Forum has donated funds raised from the fair at the Retford Christmas market to Bassetlaw Hospice.

Debbie Rawlings, community fundraising co-ordinator at the hospice, accepted a cheque for £400 from Rick Brand, chairman, and Steve Walker, vice-chairman, of the fourm.

Debbie said: “Bassetlaw Hospice is delighted to be Retford Business Forum’s partner charity.

“The hospice serves all of the people in Bassetlaw and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the forum in the future.”

Rick Brand added: “The forum has some exciting plans for the future in support of Retford and the surrounding villages to attract more visitors and businesses to the town, and further enhance the experience of residents.

“Working with Bassetlaw Hospice to jointly develop ideas will be especially rewarding as there will be opportunities to raise even more funds for this vital charity.”

The forum is currently looking for a secretary, please email chair@retfordbusinessforum.org.uk