Festive fun for ‘Gogglebox’ star in blindfold bake-off!

A fun video, showing Bassetlaw-based former Gogglebox TV star the Reverend Kate Bottley trying to bake while blindfolded, has been released as part of this year’s festive celebrations.

Bubbly Kate was challenged by Costa Coffee to try to recreate its chocolate yule log in a novel version of a Christmas bake-off.

TV star Kate Bottley getting in a right mess while attempting to bake Costa Coffee's double chocolate yule log while blindfolded.

However, because she cannot see what she is doing, the outcome is hilarious, with the 43-year-old mum making a lot more mess than Christmas magic.

Kate said: “Christmas is my favourite time of year, and I love an excuse to get into the kitchen for a festive cook-up.

“So when Costa challenged me to the Christmas yule log bake-off, I knew I couldn’t resist.

“But even I have to admit I was perhaps a little too confident.

“Blindfolded baking is no easy task!

“Despite my best efforts, Costa’s double chocolate yule log was definitely the winner!”

Costa, which has branches in the Priory Shopping Centre in Worksop and two in Retford, at Carolgate and the train station, came up with the idea for the tongue-in-cheek video to promote its Christmas menu.

They challenged Kate, an experienced baker, to don her festive apron.

But this was very different to her appearance on TV’s Celebrity MasterChef – instead, the coffee shop chain raised the stakes and tasked her with making her version of the classic Christmas treat while wearing a blindfold.

Paul Lackie, Costa new product development manager, said: “We are delighted with our new double chocolate yule log and we’re glad Kate likes it as much as we do.”

The comical video can be seen on workopguardian.co.uk, while details of Costa’s Christmas menu can be found in stores or on its website.

There are 2,380 Costa Coffee shops across the UK, and the company, founded in 1971 by Italian brothers, Sergio and Bruno Costa, has won the best branded coffee shop chain award for eight years running.

Fans of the yule log chould also keep an eye out in the run-up to Christmas for giveaways as the coffee shop aims to spread lots more festive cheer.

Incidentally, the double chocolate yule log is available from £2.60 a slice in Costa Coffee shops across the country.

You can be sure that Kate will be buying it, rather than trying to make it, this Christmas, but it’s a certainty she’ll serving it up for husband Graham and their 17-year-old daughter Ruby and 14-year-old son Arthur in the Bottley household at some time over the festive holiday!