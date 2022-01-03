Officers from South Yorkshire Police are now urgently appealing for the public’s help to find the man, named only as Lee who was last seen in the Maltby area yesterday afternoon

41-year-old Lee was last seen dropping his children off in the Maltby area at about 3.30pm.

He is white and described by police as 6ft 2in tall and of medium build with light brown hair and a light brown beard. He is known to wear glasses and it is believed he may be wearing a t-shirt, jeans and trainers.

Lee was last spotted in Maltby yesterday.

Police have issued an image of him in the hope that members of the public will recognise him.

When he dropped his children off he was driving a black Ford Focus with the registration number EN07 XRP.

He later made phone contact with his family at about 7pm and it is believed he was refuelling his car in the area at the time.

Officers say they are now becoming increasingly concerned for Lee's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

A spokesman said: “Have you seen him?

"Do you know where he might be?

"If you have any information which may help police enquiries, or saw a car matching the above description around these times and might know where it was heading, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 799 of 2 January.”