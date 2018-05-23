Fancy volunteering for canal festival?

Chesterfield Canal Trust is looking for volunteers to help run its annual festival at Staveley Town Basin on June 30 and July 1.

Jobs will include staffing the gates, guiding stallholders, stewarding, helping in the trust’s shop or on its bookstall or promotional trailer as well as helping set up on June 28 and 29, taking down on July 2, lock operating for the festival flotilla, also on July 2 and stewarding for the trust’s VIP event on June 29.

If you can help, email publicity@chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk