A 10-year-old boy who was involved in a collision with a car in Retford has died.

Seth Bartle, who is from the town, suffered life-threatening injuries after the crash in Tiln Lane at around 3.50pm on Monday 15 January.

He passed away in hospital yesterday Sunday January 22.

Investigations are ongoing and officers continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 520 of 15 January.