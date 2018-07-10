Family offers reward after callous thieves steal pet pug Eddy

A pet owner was left devastated after opportunistic thieves stole her dog from her car as she stopped at a service station.

Chloe Tucker 24, from Consett County Durham left Eddy, a French Bulldog crossed with a pug in the car as she stopped for a toilet break with her two-year-old daughter Eva at Tibshelf Services on the M1.

When she returned to the car after about five minutes she found thieves had stolen the dog and luggage.

Chloe said; “Little Eddy was stolen out of my car last night by some heartless scum at Tibshelf Service Station as we literally popped to toilet and back out.

I’m absolutely heartbroken - he’s only ever known a loving family, he’s my baby.”

“We are offering a reward for his return - he will be terrified.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Chloe and her partner Anthony Walker can be contacted on 07596213799.