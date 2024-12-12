Family funeral directors supports Nottinghamshire charity with team abseil

The A.W. Lymn team

A family funeral directors has shown its support for a Nottinghamshire charity by taking part in a team abseil, raising funds for its essential work.

Twelve members of the team from A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, including Managing Director Matthew Lymn Rose, braved the heights of Queens Medical Centre to help support Nottingham Hospitals Charity.

The money raised is given to a range of areas across Nottingham’s hospitals. The funds support everyone from babies in the Neonatal Unit and young children at Nottingham Children’s Hospital, to adult patients being treated for cancer, stroke and heart disease, to end of life care at Hayward House palliative care centre.

In total, the team raised £3,000, making them NUH’s top corporate fundraiser.

Matthew Lymn Rose commented: “As a Nottinghamshire business, we’re always looking for ways to support our local community. We were delighted to be involved in such a wonderful – if not rather daredevil! - event and are pleased to have supported such vital work across the region.

“I’d like to thank our staff who took the time to take part in the abseil, as well as all those who kindly donated to our fundraiser.”