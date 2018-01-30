Family and friends ‘walk and talk’ in memory of Misterton teen Maisie

Family and friends of Misterton teenager Maisie Cousin-Stirk came together to help raise awareness of depression and suicide.

Maisie was aged 16 when she sadly took her life in June last year and her mum, Helen Stirk, wants to help raie awareness of suicide prevention and depression.

On Saturday, January 27, Helen invited people along to Clumber Park, near Worksop, to ‘walk and talk’.

Helen, 46, said: “It was amazing. We were joined by around 100 people of all ages and abilities, including some of #teamdaniel who came on a minibus from leeds.

“#teamdaniel was created by Emma Oliver who lost her son Danie to suicide at the age of 15 due to exam pressure.

“A young lady called Sam also travelled for two hours, each way, to join us after she read our story on social media, and she was lovely.

“I was really touched that the headteacher and some children and their parents, and four legged friends, from Misterton Primary School, where I work, supported us on such a blustery day.”

Helen was a little worried as the weather wasn’t great on the day.

She said: “But as we pulled into the carpark and I recognised cars and saw people I knew heading towards our meeting point the relief was immense.

“Before we set off I thanked everyone for their constant support and asked them to take a moment to look around them and to realise that there is always somebody to talk to and no one should ever feel alone.”

The group set off and walked around the lake at Clumber Park, stopping for a hot drink half way round.

The walk was around four miles and took the group just under two hours as they took plenty of breaks and photo opportunities.

Helen added: “The idea behind the walk was to make people take a moment to realise that suicide is real, it has no preference or boundries, it doesn’t care about gender, age, race, religion or how much you are loved or love.

“The feedback I have had has been really positive, lots of people have asked when the next one is so watch this space.”

Helen has also launched Facebook campaign and fundraising page, Help Me I’m Fine. Visit www.facebook.com/itstimetotalksuicideawareness for more information.