Families get crafty ready for Gainsborough’s Illuminate Lantern Festival

Residents put their creative talents to the test at the first of four lantern making workshops to get ready for Gainsborough’s Illuminate Lantern Festival.

The X Church and the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough, had a full house with people gathering together to create ‘star’ lanterns in celebration of Gainsborough’s role in the Pilgrim’s story and they will be used as part of the Gainsborough Illuminate Lantern Festival.

Using willow, masking tape and tissue paper, everyone rolled up their sleeves and with a little guidance from artists they created their own traditionally magnificent masterpieces in the shape of a star.

Nathan Brumby, Gainsborough resident, attended the lantern workshop at the Trinity Arts Centre with his two children.

He said: “The workshop was really good, the kids absolutely loved it – they really enjoy anything arts and crafts.

“The kids are looking forward to the parade in November.”

Layla-Mae Brumby, five, and her brother Spencer, two, made a ‘star’ lantern together that they were able to take home with them.

Layla-Mae said: “My favourite part was taping the sticks together to make the star, my brother and I are really proud of our lantern.”

If you were unable to attend this workshop there are plenty of other chances. On Saturday, November 10, a workshop is being held at the The United Reformed Church and on Saturday, November 17, at the Connexions Community Hub, both from 10am to 4pm.

The parade will take place in the town on Wednesday, November 21, and people who have made lanterns at the free workshops can begin to register from 5.30pm on the day at the United Reformed Church for a performance at 6pm and a parade start of 6.30pm to the Old Hall, Market Place and ending in Marshalls Yard.

Find out more about Gainsborough’s Pilgrim heritage and the Mayflower 400 project at www.mayflower400uk.org.