Explosion rocks Notts village

Army experts have carried out a controlled explosion after a bomb was discovered found in a Nottinghamshire field

Officers from the RSPB found the unexploded ordinance partially buried on land near Budby, between Thoresby and Meden Vale.

The Army was called in and, after declaring the device "viable," they conducted a controlled explosion.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police's Sherwood policing team, said: "The area around Budby was previously used for Army training and there is always a risk that further ordinance could be unearthed.

"This area is popular with dog walkers and bird spotters and if you find anything suspicious always inform the police immediately.

"Try not to disturb the suspected device, walk away to a safe location and then call us, making sure you can correctly identify the location to us.

"The area around Budby is an area of special scientific interest and dog walkers should have dogs on leads at this time of year so as not to disturb ground nesting birds. Stick to footpaths and bridleways and always treat the countryside with respect."

The explosion was carried out on Friday, March 8.