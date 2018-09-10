Exclusive look inside Gainsborough’s new Travelodge

Gainsborough’s first ever Travelodge is all set to open its door next month.

And the Standard was given an exclusive look around the hotel in North Street.

The main construction work on the Edwardian style building has now been completed and the hotel will house 54 rooms over five floors which are now getting the finishing touches put on them.

The development has been built on the former Sun Inn site, a collection of disused buildings which had been an eyesore on the site for many years and were demolished last year.

Tarnya Roberts is the hotel’s manager and she is very excited about the prospects and opportunities this hotel will help create in Gainsborough.

She said: “This is the first Travelodge building in Gainsboroughand it looks fantastic.

“I have been managing a hotel in Scunthorpe for two and a half years but this will be my first brand new hotel.

“I am very excited. This will be my first new shiny hotel.

“It has created 15 new jobs. I am very excited to recruit the team which is going well so far. We had a lot of applicants.

“The new recruits will receive full support and they will be trained in Scunthorpe before moving over to Gainsborough.

“We looked at market research and things which were important to guests which included tea and coffee making facilities as it is the first thing guests do when they arrive and there are also plugs and USB points by the bed.

“The idea is that this is a place to sleep and guests will be out and about which is great for the local businesses and the economy.

“We have tried to keep the rooms to just what people need.

“We want to keep it local so we want people who know the area and know the people.

“We have a selection of rooms including family, double, twin and we will also have accessible rooms where they are slightly bigger and everything will be lower down.

“We are close to finishing, they have started at the top and are working their way down.

“We are taking bookings now from October 22.

“I have met a lot of people in the town and they are all very excited about it.”