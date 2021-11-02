Worksop to host Nottinghamshire County Council’s regional climate change roadshow

The COP26 Regional Roadshow East Midlands will showcase efforts in the region towards driving forward UK net zero and climate ambitions at scale.The all-day event will be broadcast live from Nottinghamshire’s new Digital Innovation Centre at the Worksop Turbine, which is powered by energy generated by the wind turbine at the centre.

The roadshow on Thursday November 11 will feature speakers from the Midlands Engine, Environment Agency and East Midlands Development Corporation with tickets available for people to attend virtually.

Councillor Mike Adams, the county council’s new environment ambassador, will open the event.

County Councillor Mike Adams, Vice-Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s Transport and Environment Committee.

He said: “I’m delighted to be opening this important regional roadshow which will get to the heart of what the East Midlands is doing to drive forward UK net zero and climate change ambitions.

“We’ll be focusing on climate, innovation and investment and I’d urge anyone in the region with an interest in this crucial area to attend the roadshow online by registering on Eventbrite.

“We’ve got a great line up for what promises to be a fantastic event – make sure you join us.”

The council will use its Twitter feed and Facebook page to highlight its on-going green achievements and projects to match COP26’s daily themes using the hashtag #COP26Notts.

The green efforts are part of the council’s pledge to become carbon neutral in all its activities by 2030 after it declared a climate emergency in May 2021.

Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, coun Ben Bradley MP, said: “COP26 is of course a huge international event involving global negotiations, but it still gives us a great opportunity to explain what we are doing to stop climate change in our part of the world.

“I’m proud of what we have done as a council so far and I think it is great we can highlight all of our green achievements and projects in an easy and accessible way during COP26.

“From our move to making our street lighting more energy efficient to our push for increased recycling, we’ve made huge progress on creating a cleaner and greener Nottinghamshire and more is on the way like our new trees for climate programme.

“We are determined to meet our goal as a council of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 – it is essential we do our bit for the future of the planet and lead the way in Nottinghamshire.