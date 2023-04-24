During periods of heavy rain, records show that overflows are released directly into the streams.During her walk, Jo learnt that in 2022 the Langold Stream sewer storm overflow spilled 47 times for a total of 702.16 hours.Records show that it has a high spill count due to infiltration, where sewers are either broken or are of much older constructions which allow excess groundwater into them.Available information also shows that less than 90 per cent of the spill data is available for this site which is attributed to sensor failure.She said: “I began my walk through clear, running water and in disgusting contrast, the stream at the storm overflow had transformed into a dank, murky, smelly flow with evidence of toilet tissues and other waste stuck to the roots and branches on the banksides. It’s a scandal that we are living so close to uncontrolled discharges like these.“Across Bassetlaw, we have other sewage treatment works discharging into water courses during heavy rains including the River Idle, the Maun, Ryton, and Ranskill Brook.