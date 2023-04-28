Worksop man fined for ignoring warnings about operating illegal waste site in town

Andrzej Harytczak was fined £941 at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 27. He was also ordered to pay costs of £5,000 and a victim surcharge of £94.

Harytczak, aged 38, of Yeoman Close, Worksop, admitted that he had operated a waste site without the necessary environmental permits in Tranker Lane, Worksop, between July 24 and 28 September 2017, and between April 25 and December 9, 2019.

The court was told that the defendant had avoided paying approximately £20,000 in infrastructure costs and permitting fees.

The illegal Worksop site

Environment Agency officers launched an investigation following complaints about the site from early 2017.

They discovered that Harytczak was illegally storing construction and demolition waste plus household waste. He was warned on several occasions that this type of activity would require a permit.

At a further site visit on 28 September 2017, Harytczak admitted he was using the yard to store garden waste.

Officers were called again to the site in April 2019 following further complaints of illegal storage and burning of waste.

On this occasion, officers viewed a large amount of mixed waste from construction and demolition sites. There was also evidence of a recent fire on the site.

The defendant confirmed to officers he was in charge of the site and was advised to remove the waste.

Officers visited the site again on May 14, 2019, and found that the gates were locked and large pieces of carpet had been draped over them preventing a view inside.

Further visits took place in 2019 and officers confirmed that the waste was still present.

On one occasion, the defendant was seen arriving with two others in a white transit van containing what appeared to be waste.

At a formal interview on February 13, 2020, Harytczak admitted he had been conducting waste activities from the site.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We welcome this sentence from the court which we hope will act as a deterrent to others considering flouting the law.

“This site posed a significant environmental threat due to the high risk of fire and potentially significant impact to local communities and amenities.

“As a regulator, the Environment Agency will not hesitate to pursue individuals who fail to meet its obligations to the environment.

“Failure to comply with these legal requirements is a serious offence that can damage the environment, harm human health and undermine local legitimate waste companies.