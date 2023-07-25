Worksop community centre awarded Green Flag Award as it is officially recognised as one of the country’s best parks

In a record-breaking year Oasis Community Centre is raising its prestigious Green Flag Award.

Oasis Community Centre in Kilton is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for their Oasis Community Gardens for the sixth year.

Steve Williams, Oasis Community Centre manager, said: “We have won the Green Flag Award again this year. it is an amazing thing as we have taken a derelict site and transformed it into an important Community Garden which has now won many awards in the last years. All the work is done by volunteers who come to us as part of our Therapeutic Gardening project 'Gardening for Life'.”

The site has been created and maintained by volunteers and has won a number of awards over the years including the UK National Green Social Prescribing award for the best UK Project, Britain in Bloom 'It's Your Community' award for several years, Cultivation Street Award for 'Gardens for health and wellbeing', Centre for Social Justice Award and Church Times Biodiversity Award.

The international quality mark for parks and green spaces is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that everyone can enjoy it.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Oasis Community Garden in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Oasis Community Garden is a vital green space for the community in Worksop, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

1 . Oasis Oasis Community Garden is a sanctuary for people in Worksop Photo: Oasis Community Garden Photo Sales

2 . Peace and tranquility A safe haven in Worksop - Oasis Community Garden is a popular place to enjoy peace and quiet. Photo: Oasis Community Garden Photo Sales

3 . Flower power All the work at Oasis Community Garden is done by volunteers who come to us as part of our Therapeutic Gardening project 'Gardening for Life' Photo: Oasis Community Garden Photo Sales

4 . Big win The Oasis Community Garden has won the Green Flag Award for the sixth year running Photo: Oasis Community Garden Photo Sales