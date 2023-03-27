Analysis conducted on behalf of Friends of the Earth by mapping experts Terra Sulis has identified lone and street trees, which were not previously captured.

It shows just 11.5 per cent of Bassetlaw is covered by trees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But in England, tree canopy cover stands at just 12.8 per cent, of which only 10 per cent can be attributed to woodland. Across the European Union, woodland cover rises to 38 per cent.

In England, tree canopy cover stands at just 12.8 per cent, of which only 10 per cent can be attributed to woodland. Across the European Union, woodland cover rises to 38 per cent.

The Government's current goal is to increase tree coverage to 16.5 per cent by 2050, but climate charity Friends of the Earth said this is “inadequately low” and double the current figure would be more reasonable.

Meanwhile, 43 per cent of neighbourhoods in England have less than 10 per cent tree cover, while 84 per cent have less than 20 per cent coverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Childs, FotE head of science, policy and research, said: "The Government should be aiming to double tree cover in England by 2050 to ensure people, no matter where they live or their income, can experience the mental and physical health benefits trees bring.

“Current targets for tree planting are woefully inadequate and overlook the devastating impact timber and wood imports from countries such as Brazil, China and Russia wreak on nature globally.

“We need many more trees for farming, urban cooling and absorbing harmful carbon emissions. The Government must get behind a far more ambitious plan to boost tree numbers and adopt this as an official target.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tree coverage roughly tracks levels of deprivation across the country, with the most deprived areas generally having fewer trees.

Census figures from the Office for National Statistics show 47 per cent of 51,461 households in Bassetlaw are not deprived in the key areas of housing, education, health and employment.

It means the area ranks 198th for tree coverage but is the 196th least-deprived.

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs said the Government is committed to trebling average tree planting rates, with £650 million of funding focused on the "planting and establishment of trees in urban areas".

Advertisement

Advertisement