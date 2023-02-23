Worksop and Bassetlaw residents urged to take part in annual 'spring clean' around the district

Each year, Bassetlaw District Council supports Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean by providing a helping hand to individual or groups of volunteers who want to get out and give their local areas a spruce up for spring.

In recent years, communities across the district have come together and taken action to improve their local neighbourhoods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bassetlaw Spring Clean 2023 will take place between March 18 and April 2

Residents are being invited to take part in Bassetlaw's Great British Spring Clean campaign. Credit: Bassetlaw District Council

To take part, register your litter-picking event on the council’s website and provide details on where your pick will take place.

The council will then provide you with bags, gloves, litter pickers and high-viz vests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once you have finished your litter pick, the council will arrange a convenient time to collect the bags from a pre-arranged location.

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Every year we get a fantastic response from residents, schools and community groups, who all take part in the Spring Clean and have helped to tidy up their communities for the benefit of everyone.

“We’d love to hear how and where you plan to get involved, whether it’s during our two weeks of action or any other time of year, so please register via the website.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Go to www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/springclean to register your litter picks.

Participants are being asked to register with at least two weeks’ notice so that the council can get equipment organised and delivered for the date or dates required.