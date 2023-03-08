Work set to begin on 90 new energy-efficient council houses in Worksop

The development on a vacant site in Manton is just a matter of months away and the next stage of the project has been unveiled.

The final elements of planning permission for the housing development off Radford Street, Manton, were granted in January of this year and Derbyshire-based contractor G F Tomlinson will be leading the development, which is expected to begin in early summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first phase of the project will deliver Bassetlaw District Council’s very first low-carbon modular homes and forms a key part of its vision to increase its housing stock, contribute to its net zero ambitions, and encourage growth and investment in the local economy.

Coun John Shephard (Ward Member for Worksop South East), Coun Steve Scotthorne (Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council), Kevin Dodds (Construction Director for G F Tomlinson), Alison Craig (Head of Housing at Bassetlaw District Council) and Chris Redfern (Building Surveyor at Bassetlaw District Council) at the site of the new development

Councillor Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “This project will deliver a modern, innovative and energy efficient housing scheme that improves neighbourhoods, supports local jobs and continues the council’s ambition to increase the amount of council housing in our district.

“Work on this exciting first phase is expected to begin in June and I am looking forward to seeing how this project grows over the coming months. This is the council’s first modular home development, which will provide future residents with well insulated and energy efficient homes that are powered by low carbon energy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are delighted to be working with G F Tomlinson who have a fantastic track record of delivering projects like this one.”

The first phase of development at Radford Street will incorporate a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses built over two and three storeys, as well as two-bed bungalows.

All homes will benefit from energy efficient Air Source Heat Pumps, Solar PV, and highly insulated walls, floors and roofs. In addition, electric vehicle charging points will help residents to contribute to reducing fossil fuel emissions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will also include the provision of a network of green and open spaces, cycle routes and places for play and socialising.

Chris Flint, Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: “It’s fantastic to be working with Bassetlaw District Council on this high-profile development and we look forward to starting on this low carbon modular housing scheme in Worksop, which will see 90 homes brought to the market town.

“The scheme forms a key part of the council’s vision to significantly transform the local economy, by encouraging growth and investment in the area, allowing more people to live and work in the region. We look forward to seeing the development take shape over the next few months.”

The project has been procured though the Pagabo Framework for Major Construction Works, which is a nationally recognised compliant procurement route for public sector schemes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Future plans for the project will include seeking planning permission for a scheme of one and two-bed apartments, taking the final development up to approx. 120 homes.