Wildlife trust says dogs must now be kept on leads at their Bassetlaw nature reserves

Experts say dogs off leads are one of the biggest causes of wildlife disturbance – this is particularly problematic when many species are breeding and vulnerable either on or near the ground.

Ground-nesting birds such as curlew, corn bunting and skylark, are particularly at risk. Research shows that 66 per cent of ground-nesting birds are in decline in the UK, compared to 31 per cent of other species.

Dogs can also be a threat to sheep, cows and other grazing livestock, with regular problems reported on land owned by the trust. Dog waste is dangerous for wildlife too, as it can carry diseases, scare away animals and fertilise soils, affecting the natural balance of fragile habitats.

Mission Carr Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust

Dog owners can help wildlife if they:

Keep dogs on short leads on nature reserves and the wider countryside Clean up after animals and dispose of dog waste in bins or at home Avoid using nature reserves if walking large groups of dogs

With over 40 nature reserves in the county, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust welcomes responsible dog walkers but instances of loose dogs disturbing wildlife and livestock have led the charity to issue a plea ahead of spring.

Wild places with particularly sensitive habitats or species may also be closed to dogs.

Erin McDaid, Head of Communications for Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Wildlife is suffering huge declines and dogs in wild places can cause problems, especially from February through to the end of summer when many species are breeding.

Due to the scale of the impact of irresponsible dog walkers, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has recently reviewed its Dogs on Nature Reserves policy and now asks that dogs be kept on a lead at all times when visiting any of its sites across the county."