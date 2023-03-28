VIDEO: Stunning drone footage of the search for RAF Worksop
Check out this incredible drone footage of former Royal Air Force station RAF Worksop.
The footage was shot by Mark Wrobel from Costhorpe and gives viewers a unique view of the former Royal Air Force station at Scofton.
The site is currently used for farming with few remaining signs of the former airfield.
Mr Wrobel has launched a YouTube channel featuring his impressive drone footage with several videos shot in and around Worksop.
One of the videos on the channel shows the abandoned Bracebridge Pumping Station in Worksop.
To view more videos visit www.youtube.com/@ukdroneking