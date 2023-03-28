News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
11 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
11 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
11 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

VIDEO: Stunning drone footage of the search for RAF Worksop

Check out this incredible drone footage of former Royal Air Force station RAF Worksop.

By Kate Mason
Published 28th Mar 2023, 18:07 BST- 1 min read

The footage was shot by Mark Wrobel from Costhorpe and gives viewers a unique view of the former Royal Air Force station at Scofton.

The site is currently used for farming with few remaining signs of the former airfield.

Mr Wrobel has launched a YouTube channel featuring his impressive drone footage with several videos shot in and around Worksop.

Drone footage of RAF Worksop
Drone footage of RAF Worksop
Drone footage of RAF Worksop
Most Popular
Read More
VIDEO: Drone footage of picturesque Worksop village

One of the videos on the channel shows the abandoned Bracebridge Pumping Station in Worksop.

To view more videos visit www.youtube.com/@ukdroneking

YouTube