Collections for Bassetlaw District Council’s 2023 Garden Waste Service will start from 27 February, so now is the perfect time to sign up and ensure that you get all of your

collections.

Advertisement

A subscription to the service costs £34, that’s just £1.70 per collection, and includes a 240 litre wheelie bin and fortnightly collections until 1 st December 2023. You can use your brown bin for grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, leaves, small branches and twigs, dead plants, weeds and cut flowers. These materials are then recycled by being turned into compost, benefitting the environment.

Secure your 2023 Garden Waste Collections

This year, 13,740 garden waste collection subscriptions were issued, helping the Council to recycle an impressive 3,681 tonnes of garden waste as of October 2022, with a month of the service still remaining. To put that into context, nine 747 Boeing Jets weigh around 3,000 tonnes.

Whether you have used the service before or are a new customer, please sign up or renew your subscription before 31 January 2023. This is to ensure that you receive your garden waste pack before collections begin and secure the maximum number of collections available for the season.

Advertisement

Cllr. Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said: “Not only is having a brown bin environmentally-friendly, it also comes with the convenience of having your garden waste collected from the kerbside, saving you a trip to a Recycling Centre.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to the residents that have recycled their garden waste with us and dispose of it in an environmentally-friendly way this year. The 2023 season of the service will be here soon, and we hope to see new and returning customers making the most of the garden waste collections next year.”

Advertisement

The quickest and easiest way to sign up or re-subscribe to the Garden Waste Service is online at: