Residents invited to visit community garden in Worksop and raise cash for charity

The Oasis Gardens will be welcoming residents on Saturday April 22 from 10am to 3pm as part of the National Garden Scheme.

There will be plants for sale, refreshments, and a picnic area for visitors to make the most of.

The community project was transformed from an abandoned field to an award-winning garden and is now home to over 30 project areas.

Oasis Community Garden open day

Visitors can take a look at the Cactus Kingdom, the children’s pre-school play village, Wildlife Wonderland or check out the variety of trees, plants, seasonal flowers and shrubs.

The Oasis Gardens hosts the first Liquorice Garden in Worksop for 100 years. The site also hosts the ‘Flowers for Life’ project growing and selling cut flowers and floristry.

The open day will raise funds for cancer and nursing charities this year. Last year the National Garden Scheme donated £3.11 million to charities.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises cash for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities.

Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, The National Garden Scheme is now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK.

Beneficiaries to the scheme include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.