Scores of residents fighting against plans for a plastic recycling centre in Worksop turned out for a protest at the site.

The protest organised by Shireoaks and Rhodesia Against Plastic Pyrolysis (SRAPP) took place on Saturday June 22 at the Shireoaks Road Recycling Centre site entrance.

Residents turned with placards and banners to voice their concerns against the proposed chemical pyrolysis facility.

Residents have concerns about the negative health consequences, environmental damage and pollution and the adverse effects on the local area, such as increased traffic congestion and noise.

Residents gather on Shireoaks Road to protest against the proposed plastics recycling centre

Speaking at the protest Lesley Deamer, a SRAPP group representative said: “This is not an appropriate location for this type of activity. The proximity is proposed to be too close to residential communities, businesses and leisure and recreational facilities.

"This will have a huge impact on peoples mental and physical health and wellbeing and on the surrounding rural area and environment. It is not wanted here, and we will do everything that we can to stop it. That is why we are here today, to show our strong opposition to this application and to continue to raise awareness of the issue with the general public.”

John Trcek, a SRAPP group representative added: “We are here to make as much noise about this problem as we can, and that is why we have all brought our own whistles and banners to be as visible and loud as we can be!

"We want everyone in the area to see how we feel about this and why. This is not going to benefit anyone in our area, it is just businesses trying to make profits at the cost of our own health and wellbeing. We must put a stop to this.”

Jo White, the Bassetlaw Labour candidate for MP, attended to show her support against the proposal along with Bassetlaw District Council Councillor Julie Leigh.

The planning application has now been submitted and the next stage for the campaign group is to obtain as many written objections from the community as possible.

Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility, Project Team said: “The Shireoaks Plastics Recycling Centre will stop up to 20,000 tonnes per annum of non-recyclable plastic waste from going to landfill. The Energy Recovery Facility will generate up to 2.5 Megawatts of electricity - enough to power over 650 homes every year. The facilities will contribute to Nottinghamshire’s plastic and residual waste needs and will create approximately 80 jobs during its construction and 30 during operation."

The team confirmed the facilities will not be working with hazardous waste materials.

Campaigners against the recycling plant have ramped up opposition after plans for the Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility were officially submitted to the local council last month.

The protest comes after a public consultation meeting was held on the plans.