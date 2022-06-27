Prime Minister recognises young conservationist for his work in Sherwood Forest

Indy Kiemel Greene, aged 16, is a naturalist, bird conservationist and RSPB Youth Council Member who has been using his social media platform and photography skills to engage young people in wildlife and promote bird conservation efforts in Sherwood Forest and across the UK.

Indy first started volunteering with the RSPB when he was 13, and through his social media channels has helped promote conservation to thousands of new followers, particularly through the close-up images and videos of rare birds, such as a giant vulture spotted in Norfolk and Lincolnshire, which he has been able to capture from many of his bird-watching trips.

Together with the RSPB, he supported the launch of their ‘RSPB Bird Crime Report’, collating all bird crime activity and redoubling efforts to reduce this. His photography and conservation activity have also been featured in national media.

Indy Kiemel Greene

He said: “Volunteering is the most satisfying thing I do. Working alongside like-minded volunteers making a difference to my local environment is such a richly rewarding experience.

"To receive the Points of Light Award alongside so many other amazing volunteers is quite an honour.”

Indy is the 1945th person to receive the Prime Minister’s UK daily Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a difference where they live.

Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements, including hundreds of volunteers who have been recognised for how they have served their communities through the Coronavirus pandemic.

Beccy Speight, Chief Executive of the RSPB, said: “We are thrilled to learn that Indy had been chosen as a recipient of this award.

"At a time when nature is in crisis and so desperately needs all of us to be fighting for it, having passionate, inspiring, knowledgeable young advocates such as Indy is absolutely vital.

“He’s been an RSPB volunteer since he was just 13, and his drive and dedication is outstanding – he not only works incredibly hard, but is so enthusiastic when it comes to encouraging others too.