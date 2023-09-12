Plans to transform Worksop bar and restaurant into shops
Planning permission has been submitted to transform a Worksop bar and restaurant into a retail unit.
By Kate Mason
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Plans to change Ours Bar and Lounge, on Elmton Road, Creswell into a shopping unit are being considered by Bolsover Council.
The plan is for a change of use of the ground-floor bar and restaurant to retail premises.
The plans were submitted on August 31 and a decision is expected to be made by October 26.
