Plans to change Ours Bar and Lounge, on Elmton Road, Creswell into a shopping unit are being considered by Bolsover Council.

The plan is for a change of use of the ground-floor bar and restaurant to retail premises.

The plans were submitted on August 31 and a decision is expected to be made by October 26.