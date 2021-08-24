Plans submitted to develop Clumber Park caravan site

The planning application submitted by The Caravan and Motorhome Club includes the demolition and rebuilding of two toilet blocks, additional pitches, a new play area and a new site manager accommodation unit at the site in Lime Tree Avenue, Clumber Park.

The plans were submitted to Bassetlaw District Council on July 12 and a decision is expected by September 8.

A letter objecting to the plans has been received from the National Trust.

Clumber Park is part of the National Trust and is a beautiful expanse of parkland, heath and woods which cover more than 3,800 acres.

The letter states: “The Caravan Club site has been an established feature within Clumber Park for several decades.

“While there have in the past been conversations about improvements to the site, the management of the Caravan Club has not yet engaged with Clumber Park’s General Manager or Estate Manager about this current detailed proposal.

"Unfortunately, although it appears that a notice may have been sent to National Trust’s head office, the local team has only very recently become aware of this planning application. National Trust will therefore require further time to consider these plans in order to discuss them with our Tenant.

“In the meantime, we recommend that it may be prudent for the processing of this planning application to be suspended, or for the application to be withdrawn, pending any agreement between the Tenant and Landlord. Otherwise there is a risk that plans approved by the Council will not be approved by the National Trust, or vice versa.”