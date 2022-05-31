Plans submitted to council for reservoir near Thoresby

Thoresby Farming, based in Perlethorpe, has applied for permission to build a surface water reservoir to overcome abstraction licence constraints for irrigation of their crops.

If the permission is granted, the reservoir will be placed in the centre of a rural field of almost eight-and-a-half hectares of agricultural land east of Blyth Road, approximately a mile from Perlethorpe village.

The reservoir is anticipated to have a volume of approximately 191,095m3 and would be trapezoid shaped. It will also be surrounded by a 1.2 metre high wildlife fence to protect animals from falling into the water.

An application for a reservoir has been submitted to the council. Image not to scale.

The planning application stated that while the reservoir will be filled with water from the existing licences, this will remove the farm team’s continued reliance on the abstraction licences and enable access to water throughout the year.

The application mentioned that the construction works could result in a short term increase of ‘dust and noise’ from the work and construction vehicles.

However, this will be managed under the site’s management plan and any problems that arise will be reduced.

The applicant stated the reservoir “would not have any significant impact on population.”

The Newark and Sherwood District Council planning team have said the applicant does not need to submit a formal environmental statement as “based on the details provided, the proposal is unlikely to have complex or significant environmental effects.”

Currently no comments have been submitted on the plans.