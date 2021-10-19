Parks in Worksop and Retford are awarded Green Flag status

The Canch, in Worksop and Kings’ Park in Retford are among a record-breaking 2,127 UK parks and green spaces that have received a prestigious Green Flag Award.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and Kings’ Park celebrates receiving the award for the 14th time, while The Canch and Memorial Gardens has achieved the status for the eighth year running.

Cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Julie Leigh, said: “All of our parks and open spaces became a lifeline for people during the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns, so it is extremely heartening to again achieve Green Flags for two of our most popular parks.

“The Bassetlaw public are always very complimentary about the high standard of horticulture and appearance of our parks and open spaces.

"We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and how beneficial they can be for people’s physical and mental health, especially over the last 18 months.

"So this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining both parks to such a high standard. It is testament to the hard work of our parks and open spaces team, along with our grounds maintenance staff and our civic partners.”

Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Kings’ Park and The Canch worthy of a Green Flag Award.