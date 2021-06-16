Nottinghamshire highways chiefs committed to improving county's bus services

It follows an update on the Government’s National Bus Strategy which aims to transform services across the country ensuring buses are more frequent, more reliable, easier to understand and use and better co-ordinated and cheaper.

Nottinghamshire county councillors have welcomed the update, which comes after members of the transport and environment committee voted unanimously to approve the development of an enhanced partnership with local bus operators and to sign up to a statement of intent from July 1.

Coun Neil Clarke, chairman of the council’s transport and environment committee, said he wanted to make it ‘as easy as possible’ for people to choose bus travel.

Highways bosses in Nottinghamshire say they are committed to improving public transport for residents in the county by enhancing their partnerships with bus operators.

He said: “My committee welcomes the chance to further develop and build our relationships with local bus partners.

“Our recent full council motion on climate change has demonstrated our commitment to the environment and I believe buses are part of the climate solution.

“I want to make it as easy as possible for people to choose bus travel, rather than cars, when it comes to work, leisure and health across Notts, and whatever we can do to make that a reality, we will.”

The county council is already investing in electric buses and has six in total. It has also successfully bid for Government funding on behalf of local bus companies for a total of 72 buses to be retrofitted with ‘clean bus technology’ by the end of this summer.