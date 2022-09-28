‘No support for fracking’ after Government lifts ban

In 2018, Rotherham Council’s planning board refused permission to drill a test hole in Woodsetts and a public inquiry was held in 2019 after an appeal to the national planning inspectorate.

However, in 2019 the government introduced a moratorium on fracking for shale gas.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss told the House of Commons she was throwing out the ban, as part of a package of measures to ease the energy crisis.

She said the government will ‘end the moratorium on extracting our huge reserves of shale, which could get gas flowing as soon as six months, where there is local support for it’.

Confirming the lifting of the ban, Mr Rees-Mogg said, in a bid to make the UK a net energy exporter by 2040, the country must explore ‘all avenues available to us through solar, wind, oil and gas production – so it’s right we've lifted the pause to realise any potential sources of domestic gas’.

However, after saying people affected by fracking near their homes could receive payments, he faced claims he was trying to buy people off.

He told MPs: “We should not be ashamed of paying people who are going to be the ones who don't get the immediate benefit of the gas but have the disruption."

However, Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover, said: “It seems to come back to communities being bought off, rather than having a vote.”

Conservative councillors for Rotherham Council’s Anston & Woodsetts ward confirmed they are opposed to fracking.

In a joint statement, Coun Tim Baum-Dixon and Coun Tracey Wilson said: “The local community have been clear they do not want it, we do not want it and we will do all we can to ensure it does not happen.

“We understand that as a country, we need to move to net zero and protect our energy supply, however, the PM was clear fracking would only be undertaken where there is local support.