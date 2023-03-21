News you can trust since 1895
New technology set to improve bin collections for Bassetlaw residents

Bassetlaw residents are set to benefit from improved bin collection services thanks to new technology.

By Kate Mason
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:49 GMT- 1 min read

Bassetlaw District Council has invested in new technology to help drive improvements to its future household waste, recycling and litter collections.

The council has partnered with Webaspx to equip 20 bin collection vehicles with the latest In-Cab technology.

Councillor Julie Leigh said: “We are delighted to appoint Webaspx to work with us as we look to improve our waste management services for residents.

“Like many areas across the country, we are facing an increase in the number of households in our district and this new technology will allow us to meet that demand head on. The system will also help us to improve our service in a number of areas, reduce complaints and help to bring down costs.

“We look forward to forming a strong partnership with Webaspx and making the most of this excellent opportunity.”

The new technology will help improvements by capturing data and evidence of missed, contaminated and overloaded bins to help improve recycling rates and customer service; reduce complaints and costs by simplifying and modernising traditional collection routes across the district; and access live information to notify residents of service issues.

Residents could start to see improvements and changes to bin collections from this summer as the Council also prepares itself for the introduction of the Government’s Environment Act.

Thomas Moffat, UK Sales Director for Webaspx said: “We’re really excited to be working with the team at Bassetlaw as they look to kick start the digital transformation of their waste and street cleansing services.”

