New report highlights Bassetlaw as prime location for deep geothermal plant

Backbench MP Dr Kieran Mullan was asked to conduct a review of the potential of deep geothermal energy for the UK by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and asked to continue the review by Prime Minister Sunak. It reveals a scientific analysis by Durham University has identified Bassetlaw as one the 45 local authority areas across the country that could host a plant.

Deep Geothermal energy is a carbon neutral resource that uses the heat from naturally occurring underground water sources to generate a large amount of usable energy. Modern technology can allow it to be accessed artificially through drilling into aquifers to access warm water below.

Deep Geothermal energy is already being utilised internationally, generating two-thirds of the energy in Iceland, and contributing to heating homes and businesses in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Crewe and Nantwich said: “Deep geothermal energy is heating more than 250,000 homes in Paris and many more across Europe. It is a clean, green, reliable resource that we have fallen behind in making use of. I got to see for myself how quietly and efficiently this hot water can be utilised.”

This exciting opportunity for Bassetlaw could provide energy and employment for years to come and Dr Mullan has written to council leaders and local MPs to arrange a meeting to discuss how they can take the opportunity forward.

The report highlights that building a network of plants could contribute 35,000 jobs to the economy by 2050.

