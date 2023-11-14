Residents are being reminded that there are just three weeks’ worth of collections left for Bassetlaw District Council’s garden waste collection service in 2023.

Residents can also sign-up or re-subscribe for next years’ service with collections starting again on Monday February 26.

To ensure that you receive a full season of collections, sign-up before January 31 2024 to ensure you have everything you need.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Energy and Environment at Bassetlaw District Council said: “Our garden waste collection service has grown again since last year, and it’s great to see more and more people becoming interested in recycling their waste.

“We thank each of our subscribed residents for disposing of their waste responsibly and hope to see even more people join the service next year, and enjoy the convenience of having their garden waste collected from the kerbside.”

So far this year, the Council’s garden waste service has helped 14,544 residents collect and recycle their garden waste. Since 27 February 2023, a total of 3,841 tonnes of garden waste have been collected.

That’s a huge amount of waste that has been recycled instead of being included in general waste collections or disposed of in other ways, and there’s still three weeks of the service remaining with collections due to end after December 1 2023.

Next year’s subscription has been increased to £36 due to the increased costs of providing the garden waste service, and so that more investment can be

made to improve the service.