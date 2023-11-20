Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity’s environmentally friendly scheme has returned for the third year after collecting 2,070 real trees last year whilst raising an amazing £33,319 to support local families in the process. The charity hopes to top last year’s total and raise even more funds to support its vital work.

Bluebell Wood is collecting real trees across Worksop, Barnsley, Chesterfield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield. The service is sponsored by Rotherham-based glass bottle and jar manufacturer, Beatson Clark.

For a £15 donation, the charity’s corporate partners will collect real trees from outside people’s homes before disposing of the trees ethically in line with green waste policies.

Eleanor Hughes and Hannah Goulding, Regional Fundraisers from Bluebell Wood

Beth Cole, Events Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re open for bookings until 31st December, but our collection slots are limited and they’re filling up fast, so we’d recommend booking in your slot as soon as possible.

“Not only will you have less hassle in the post-Christmas clean-up, you can rest assured that your tree is being disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.

“Each and every donation to our service will help us make magical memories for local children and families all year round.”

To book your tree collection, visit www.bluebellwood.org/tree-recycling, or call 01909 517 365.