Farm receives grant for composting toilet

A family run farm at Oxcroft has received a welcome cash boost to help it continue providing workshops in floristry and rural craft.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bolsover District Council has granted Half Acre Farm (located in-between Bolsover and Clowne) £2,241.77 to provide a composting toilet for customers who visit their premises for the workshops.

The Farm stages on-site workshops/events per year accommodating ten plus participants at a time, to help supplement their income from the sale of cut flower bouquets and buckets to the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But at present the Farm does not have a public toilet, which restricts their ability to offer more workshops on site. A recent survey undertaken by the owner Sarah Bryan showed 70% of people thought a toilet on site was very important.

Half Acre Farm sign

The composting toilet requires no waste, electricity or drainage required and they are environmentally friendly as no chemicals are used and it produces no pollution.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Councillor John Ritchie said, “Sarah and Tom from Half Acre Farm have put their heart and soul into developing their business and I am delighted we have been able to help them with this grant.

“They have a very strong ethos of being green and sustainable in their work and this money will continue that work. The workshops are very popular, so the provision of this toilet will help them expand and hopefully secure their future and act as a catalyst for further expansion.”

Advertisement

Advertisement