Queen Elizabeth II Community Woodland, Dinnington is shortlisted in the search for the best new community woodland in Yorkshire – the John Boddy Award.

The award is for new community woodlands that, as well as being well designed and follow best practice, demonstrate significant community engagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Forestry Commission visited the shortlisted schemes with local authority officers and South Yorkshire Woodland Partnership Programme Manager Matt North on June 16 to judge the winning woodland.

Queen Elizabeth II Community Woodland, Dinnington

Matt said: “It's been really exciting helping these projects with the technical work needed to create woodlands that benefit people and wildlife.

“The commitment of Rotherham and Doncaster Council officers in working with such a wide range of local people in planting and caring for these woods has been equally as important. It's been a real partnership effort. Good luck to both of the sites – either would be a deserved winner.”

Crossfield Lane, Skellow, Doncaster is also on the shortlist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement of the winner of ‘Best New Community Woodland’ will take place at the Great Yorkshire Show on Wednesday July 12.

South Yorkshire Woodland Partnership helped with the design, regulatory processes and grant applications for these community woodlands.

Both sites have been funded by ‘Grow Back Greener’ - the Woodland Trust’s programme, part of the Northern Forest.