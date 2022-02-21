Trees, household waste and builders rubbish: Pictures show fly-tipping sites cleared in Bassetlaw

The local authority cleared up some fly-tipped trees in Cross Lane, Elkesley, dumped waste in a layby off Mansfield Road, in Morton and rubbish in Gainsborough Road, between Sturton le Steeple and Bole.

Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence for which people can be prosecuted.

Bassetlaw District Council said there is no excuse or justification for it and anyone caught fly-tipping could receive an unlimited fine, have their vehicle confiscated or face imprisonment.

A spokesman said: “We also want to remind our residents, that they have a ‘duty of care’ to make sure that their waste is disposed of correctly.”

Here are some of the latest sites cleared:

Fly-tipped trees in Cross Lane, Elkesley were cleared.

The council warned that trees and garden waste are still classed as fly-tipping when they are dumped on private or public land.

This time the offence occurred in a layby off Mansfield Road, in Morton.

Bassetlaw District Council said it appears to be waste from a household, contained in builder's bags. As part of the clean-up the local authority also recovered evidence that has now been passed onto its Environmental Health team to investigate with a view to pursuing enforcement action.