Trees, household waste and builders rubbish: Pictures show fly-tipping sites cleared in Bassetlaw

The local authority cleared up some fly-tipped trees in Cross Lane, Elkesley, dumped waste in a layby off Mansfield Road, in Morton and rubbish in Gainsborough Road, between Sturton le Steeple and Bole.
Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence for which people can be prosecuted.
Bassetlaw District Council said there is no excuse or justification for it and anyone caught fly-tipping could receive an unlimited fine, have their vehicle confiscated or face imprisonment.
A spokesman said: “We also want to remind our residents, that they have a ‘duty of care’ to make sure that their waste is disposed of correctly.”
Here are some of the latest sites cleared:
1. Fly-tipping
Fly-tipped trees in Cross Lane, Elkesley were cleared.
Photo: Bassetlaw District Council
2. Dumped trees
The council warned that trees and garden waste are still classed as fly-tipping when they are dumped on private or public land.
Photo: Bassetlaw District Council
3. Household waste
This time the offence occurred in a layby off Mansfield Road, in Morton.
Photo: Bassetlaw District Council
4. Investigation launched
Bassetlaw District Council said it appears to be waste from a household, contained in builder’s bags. As part of the clean-up the local authority also recovered evidence that has now been passed onto its Environmental Health team to investigate with a view to pursuing enforcement action.
Photo: Bassetlaw District Council