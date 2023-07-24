On Thursday July 27 Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre on Colliery Road will be hosting the consultation feedback event from 10am to 7pm that shows how growth in Creswell could look like based on the feedback responses from the two consultations undertaken to date.

The Creswell Virtual Reality Balloon Ride will comprise a 10-minute virtual reality experience, flying in a hot air balloon over the whole of Creswell. It will enable participants to appreciate the existing, planned, and potential future housing, workspaces and infrastructure development in Creswell.

