Consultation event to find out about future infrastructure development in Worksop village

Residents are invited to a consultation feedback event to find out about future housing, workspaces and infrastructure development in Creswell.
By Kate Mason
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read

On Thursday July 27 Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre on Colliery Road will be hosting the consultation feedback event from 10am to 7pm that shows how growth in Creswell could look like based on the feedback responses from the two consultations undertaken to date.

The Creswell Virtual Reality Balloon Ride will comprise a 10-minute virtual reality experience, flying in a hot air balloon over the whole of Creswell. It will enable participants to appreciate the existing, planned, and potential future housing, workspaces and infrastructure development in Creswell.

Officers will also be at the event to answer any questions. Following the event and the feedback received, work will start on preparing a draft Creswell Growth Plan for further public consultation.

