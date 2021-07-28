Bassetlaw Food Bank welcomes Amazon’s support with donations worth £1,000

Bassetlaw Food Bank provides emergency food parcels and support to people who are referred to the charity.

The Amazon team donated £1,000 worth of products such as washing up liquid, laundry tablets and bottles of bleach, which will be used to increase stock levels at the food bank.

Stacey Mather, from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Chesterfield, said: “We’re delighted to support Bassetlaw Food Bank with this donation.

Bassetlaw Food Bank received £1000 worth of donations

"The charity supports vulnerable people and it’s great to lend a helping hand to the food bank’s staff and volunteers with this donation.”

Robert Garland, from Bassetlaw Food Bank, added: “On behalf of everyone at Bassetlaw Food Bank, I want to say thank you to Richard and the team from Amazon.

"This has been a hugely challenging year to keep our important services operating.