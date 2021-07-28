Bassetlaw Food Bank welcomes Amazon’s support with donations worth £1,000
The Amazon fulfilment centre in Barlborough has donated £1,000 worth of products to a food bank in Worksop.
Bassetlaw Food Bank provides emergency food parcels and support to people who are referred to the charity.
The Amazon team donated £1,000 worth of products such as washing up liquid, laundry tablets and bottles of bleach, which will be used to increase stock levels at the food bank.
Stacey Mather, from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Chesterfield, said: “We’re delighted to support Bassetlaw Food Bank with this donation.
"The charity supports vulnerable people and it’s great to lend a helping hand to the food bank’s staff and volunteers with this donation.”
Robert Garland, from Bassetlaw Food Bank, added: “On behalf of everyone at Bassetlaw Food Bank, I want to say thank you to Richard and the team from Amazon.
"This has been a hugely challenging year to keep our important services operating.
"Community donations like these ensure we are able to keep helping those who need us most.”