Bassetlaw District Council is one of nine councils to team up in the launch of a new Green Rewards scheme.

The new Green Rewards app and web platform means Bassetlaw residents can accumulate points and earn prizes for many activities they do every day at home or out and about that help lower their carbon footprint.

Partners from councils and universities across Nottinghamshire have joined forces for Green Rewards.

There is also £20 worth of vouchers for the top two residents in each council area who earn the most points each month to claim at local businesses, or donate to causes or projects.

The scheme comes as part of Nottingham’s universities civic collaboration which aims to improve the way the universities work with each other and help better the lives of local people.

The app allows users to log their activities that show how they are decreasing the amount of carbon they create.

Activities you can earn rewards from include:

Walking to work or school instead of taking the car Cycling or using public transport Putting your recycling bin out with all the correct recyclables Switching off a light or switch at home Taking a shower of four minutes or less, and many more.

Cllr Jo White, Cabinet Member for Regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council said: “We are delighted to be launching Green Rewards to our residents in Bassetlaw along with all the other Councils across Nottinghamshire.

“We want to encourage and motivate as many of our residents as possible to reduce their carbon footprint and join the fight against climate change, by making small changes to their everyday life.

“Small actions that people can take are something as simple as switching off a plug, turning off a light when leaving a room or reducing the length of time spent in a shower.

“People are then encouraged to log their activities on the app or web platform and accumulate points and earn prizes.

“Climate change is at the forefront of our minds at the moment, and we hope our residents will sign up, work together and make some extraordinary changes across Bassetlaw and Nottinghamshire.”