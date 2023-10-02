Bassetlaw District Council introduces a fleet of new electric vehicles in bid to be cleaner and greener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council has recently replaced six diesel vehicles in their fleet with new electric vehicles, which will help to strengthen the council’s green credentials and make a significant step towards the goal of being net zero by 2040, a spokesperson for the authority said.

The new Renault Kangoo E-Tech vans are charged at the Carlton Forest depot, which last year saw the building equipped with a solar PV system equivalent to 146 solar panels and an electric vehicle charge station.

Speaking about the acquisitions, Councillor Darrel Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy, said: “The purchase of these new vans bears testament to Bassetlaw's commitment to helping to protect the environment by reducing our carbon footprint.

Councillor Darrel Pulk with council staff and two of the new electric vehicles

“I am delighted we have been able to replace some of our fleet with these six new vehicles and have received positive feedback from staff who are thrilled to use these new vans.

“As part of our Bassetlaw Vision 2040 we are aiming to be the cleanest, greenest district in the country and the purchase of these vehicles alongside our other carbon reducing efforts will help us to achieve this goal.”

With a range of 186 miles on a full charge, the vans are used by lots of different teams across the council including Environmental Health, Parks and Open Spaces, Facilities and the Anti-Social Behaviour Team.

Following the successful launch of two electric street sweepers last year, which are being used in Worksop Town Centre, the council plans to replace its entire diesel fleet with electric vehicles, over the coming years. This includes refuse vehicles as it makes an ambitious move towards reaching its Net Zero target.