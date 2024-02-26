Bassetlaw Councillors and staff take action to clean up litter plagued housing estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The field close to Arundel Walk and Snipe Park Wood at the edge of the Wimpey Estate has suffered with high levels of illegal fly-tipping and household waste being dumped.

So, Housing Officer Paula Owen led a litter pick to smarten up the area and raise awareness of how residents can dispose of their waste in a responsible and legal way.

She was joined by Harworth and Bircotes Ward Member, Cllr Lynne Schuller, who said: “This part of Harworth and Bircotes is of great concern, it suffers with high amounts of fly-tipping, littering and people dumping household waste. We want to work with the community to stop this and improve the area for everyone.

“This is not the first time that we have cleared this green space of household waste. However, it seems that some people see this as the best place to dispose of their general waste, which included nappies, food waste and household items.

“I’d like to thank council staff for organising this litter pick which I hope will kick-start more awareness of how residents can make a difference in their community by disposing of waste in more responsible ways.”

The council now plans to build on this work and provide additional awareness and educational opportunities that hopes to prevent further fly-tipping and littering, as well as working with other agencies that could improve the environment around the Wimpey Estate and make it a safer and cleaner place.

For more information on bins, recycling and waste and how to dispose of it please visit: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-waste/

If you would like to help to clean up your own community, you can take part in the Great British Spring Clean, and borrow free equipment through the council. More details are available at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-waste/community-litter-picks-spring-clean/