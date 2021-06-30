Award win for Bolsover District Council's street cleaning team

The council has been named as a ‘most improved performer’ in the recent Association for Public Service Excellence Performance Networks Awards.

The street cleansing team sweep and clean approximately 440 miles of roads every year on varying daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly and quarterly frequencies and empty nearly 700 litter and pet waste bins each week.

Karen Hanson, director of environment and enforcement , Steve Brunt, head of service for streetscene and councillor Deborah Watson, cabinet member for streetscene.

Cabinet member for Streetscene, councillor Deborah Watson said, “I’m delighted that the hard work and efforts of our street cleansing team have been recognised through this award.

"This is richly deserved by all the staff who work round the clock in all weathers either sweeping, litter picking, emptying waste bins and all the other activities they carry out to keep the area clean and tidy for us to enjoy.”

Since 2012, the council has received seven awards from APSE for its hard work and efforts in areas such as waste collection, street cleansing, transport and grounds maintenance.