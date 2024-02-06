Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of residents in Shireoaks and Rhodesia are opposing the planned Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility on land at the former Worksop Recycling Facility in Shireoaks Road, Worksop.

Refiniti Ltd, the firm behind the scheme, confirmed planning permission has yet to be submitted to Bassetlaw District Council but said concerns from residents would be taken into consideration to inform the final planning application. Residents fear the facility could damage the environment, cause pollution and affect residents quality of life.

A representative from the residents’ group said: “The communities are very worried about the detrimental impact that this will have, both in the immediate future and also longer-term, through family generations, on both people’s quality of life and the environment overall.

"The Plant would be operating continuously and this would cause a significant amount of noise and air pollution, which would have an associated impact on people’s quality of life, health and well-being.”

Residents say they are also concerned about the lack of consultation and increased traffic around the site creating an 'accident hot spot.' A representative added: "Residents argue that this is not an appropriate proposal to be situated in the immediate vicinity to residential communities."

Shireoaks resident Dr Steffi Harangozo added: "I am concerned about the proposed Worksop plant lying a stone’s throw away from the town which means any health-harming pollutants from the plant would easily reach a large number of people due to the prevailing wind direction."

Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility, Project Team said: “The Shireoaks Plastics Recycling Centre will stop up to 20,000 tonnes per annum of non-recyclable plastic waste from going to landfill. The Energy Recovery Facility will generate up to 2.5 Megawatts of electricity - enough to power over 650 homes every year. The facilities will contribute to Nottinghamshire’s plastic and residual waste needs and will create approximately 80 jobs during its construction and 30 during operation. We are listening to both the concerns and support expressed by local residents and will continue to take them into consideration to inform the final planning application."