Enjoy lunch with Santa and help support Gainsborough Lions

Adam’s Bay is working with the Gainsborough Lions charity this Christmas to raise funds for unprivileged families in the area.

On Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, Santa, Mrs Claus and their elves will be paying a special visit to the restaurant om Bridge Street, Gainsborough.

Tickets are now sold out for Breakfast With Santa but due to high demand Santa has promised to stay for lunch too, so if you are dining at Adam’s Bay Restaurant on either Saturday or Sunday you can make a donation to the Gainsborough Lions and your child will receive a stocking filler gift from the big man himself.

Plus, there will be fun activities and a chance to write your Christmas letter to Santa and post it in the Elf box.

Profits will be donated to Gainsborough Lions who do amazing work with unprivileged families in Gainsborough.

Owner, Andrew Papadamou, said: “We are really excited about Christmas this year at Adam’s Bay.

“We are proud to be working with the Gainsborough Lions to support the local community this Christmas and we hope to collaborate again in the New Year.”