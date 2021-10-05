A massive search operation was launched to try to find the man, named only as Rik, after he went missing on Sunday afternoon.

But he was finally found safe and well in Beighton, in Sheffield this morning – to the great relief of his worried family.

Rik and Linda reunited at hospital in Sheffield after Rik was sound after going missing for two days.

Rik, who suffers from dementia, was taken to hospital for a check-up after his ordeal, and his grateful wife Linda told of her gratitude for the help that she and her husband had received.

She said: “Thank you all so much, your support and love has helped me through this horrible time and it is wonderful that Rik has been found safe and well.

"We are currently at the hospital but have just been discharged to go home.

"You have all been amazing and please accept my heartfelt thanks.

"I have been overwhelmed by everybody’s kindness.

"Love, Linda and Rik.”

Dozens of police officers joined the search for Rik, who lives in Sheffield, but went missing at Rother Valley Country Park, near the cafe,on Sunday, October 3.

A police plane was also deployed to look for the 62-year-old, who has Alzheimer’s and dementia, and drones had been sent up to try to trace him.