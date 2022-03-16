Emergency services, including Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance helicopter, were called to a property in Cresswell Road, at around 5.20pm on Tuesday March 15.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A man received medical treatment inside a property before being taken to hospital.

"His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency services were called to Cresswell Road, in Worksop.

"An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, but there is not currently believed to have been any third-party involvement.”

A spokesman for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance confirmed its helicopter attended the scene.