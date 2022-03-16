Emergency services including air ambulance respond to concerns for man's safety in Worksop
The air ambulance landed in Worksop yesterday after concerns were raised for a man’s safety.
Emergency services, including Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance helicopter, were called to a property in Cresswell Road, at around 5.20pm on Tuesday March 15.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A man received medical treatment inside a property before being taken to hospital.
"His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.
"An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, but there is not currently believed to have been any third-party involvement.”
A spokesman for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance confirmed its helicopter attended the scene.
He added: “One patient was taken by road ambulance to hospital, escorted by our critical care doctor and paramedic.”