The three main emergency service dealt with a crash on an A-road in Barlborough earlier.

The collision happened on the A618 near to Harthill Lane shortly before noon.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Staveley crews made the scene safe and assisted East Midlands Ambulance Service with casualty care.

"The incident was then handed over to Derbyshire police."

No further information about the incident has been released.