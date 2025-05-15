Worksop crews tackle small blaze as another fire recorded in the town

Firefighters from Worksop have successfully tackled another blaze in the town.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire is the latest in a spate of blazes in and around Worksop and investigations are underway after firefighters had to respond to 16 Worksop blazes in just one week.

However, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) had very few details on this latest incident when contacted by your Guardian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, NFRS said: “Crews from Worksop were called to reports of a small outdoor fire on May 14 at 22.06pm.

Firefighters from Worksop tackled the latest blaze in the town on May 14. Photo: Worksop Fire Station Facebook

Concerns have been raised as to whether the fire was caused by the recent hot weather – or was another arson attack, as the blaze at a playground on Prospect Park was earlier this week.

Speaking to your Guardian this week, Adrian Brizzolara, NFRS district manager for Bassetlaw, said: “The recent spell of warm and dry conditions has significantly increased the risk of outdoor fires.

“Grass, woodland, and open spaces are more vulnerable to ignition, especially when combined with careless behaviours, including deliberately setting fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you witness any of this behaviour, we ask that you report it to Nottinghamshire Police.

"What3Words is a great app to use for this as it gives you the exact location, making it easier for emergency service personnel to get to, and access, the location.

“Wildfires can spread rapidly, which we have seen recently in Worksop, and as such, it poses a serious risk to people, wildlife, and property.

“We are asking everyone to be extra cautious – the hot, dry weather means even a small spark can turn into a large fire within minutes.”

Your Guardian has contacted Nottinghamshire Police for comment.