Woman in her 20s found dead at property near Worksop by police

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:45 GMT
Derbyshire Times news bulletin 3rd November
A woman in her 20s was found dead at a property near Worksop – with police and the ambulance service attending the scene.

Derbyshire Police were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a property in Ashlea Green, Clowne – with officers attending the address at 8.50pm on Thursday, October 30.

A force spokesperson said: “On arrival, a woman in her 20s was found dead. Her family are aware.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Related topics:WorksopEast Midlands Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice